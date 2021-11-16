profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4042
visites since opening : 5572876
nicolasgourry > blog
[Microsoft] FPS Boost / 30FPS Vs 60FPS


Le framerate passe à 60FPS stable pour (quasiment) tout les jeux.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05hNe7o1ff4
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/16/2021 at 01:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    raiko posted the 11/16/2021 at 01:55 PM
    Tain je suis en train de me régaler sur le premier Otogi là !!
    slad posted the 11/16/2021 at 02:04 PM
    C'est très propre honnêtement GG MS.
    heracles posted the 11/16/2021 at 02:51 PM
    Ca fait bien plaisir quand même
    C'est presque une redécouverte sur certains jeux
    madd posted the 11/16/2021 at 03:30 PM
    Il me faut une SX bordel!
    kinectical posted the 11/16/2021 at 03:33 PM
    Serieux Dead space 2 et Fable 3 ces le jour et la nuit en 60fps par contre Fable Anniversary saccade beaucoup quand il y’a genre plusieurs personnages à l’écran je ne comprend pas mais surment ces l’optimisation du jeu en lui même
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo