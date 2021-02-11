accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
articles :
5217
visites since opening :
7358142
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Les sorties de jeux du mois en edition physique chez JustforGames (Kena...)
Comme tout les mois le distributeur JustforGames rappelle la liste des jeux qu'ils sortent en edition physique.
Pour ma part Kena obligatoire, Neversong, Turnip Boy et Crown Trick me font de l 'oeil.
https://twitter.com/JustForGames_FR
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
sorakairi86
,
yogfei
posted the 11/02/2021 at 11:12 AM by
guiguif
comments (
12
)
l3andr3
posted
the 11/02/2021 at 11:21 AM
Je me prendrai le petit Kena en physique
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/02/2021 at 11:27 AM
Kena est prévu sur d'autres plateformes (je parles Microsoft et Nintendo) ou pas (dans ce cas, j'aurais plutôt vu Sony édité le jeu.
yanissou
posted
the 11/02/2021 at 11:28 AM
mouais pour kena il va vite baisser de prix en physique on passe de 20 euo en demat à 50 balle en physique , je vais attendre un peu faut pas oublier ça petite durée de vie
fretide
posted
the 11/02/2021 at 11:29 AM
nicolasgourry
Pour l'instant non, vu que ça n'encense pas le jeu chez les proM et N
kratoszeus
posted
the 11/02/2021 at 11:30 AM
yanissou
en difficile t as au moins 12 15h de jeu. Il mérite large son prix.
sorakairi86
posted
the 11/02/2021 at 11:34 AM
Je prend kena, disco elysium et peu être astria ascending
guiguif
posted
the 11/02/2021 at 11:50 AM
yanissou
kratoszeus
il est a 39,99 chez Cultura et a 44,99 chez Amazon au pire
jenicris
posted
the 11/02/2021 at 11:59 AM
Kena pour moi.
yanissou
posted
the 11/02/2021 at 12:13 PM
kratoszeus
c'est un peu plus que concrete genie mais bon 35 -40 euro ca passe pas plus faut aussi rester réaliste
guiguif
sérieux ! bon après je suis un peu limite ma cb à sué et en plus j'aimerais économisé un peu pour l'année pro merci quand même du tuyau mais je pense attendre un peu pour moi
wazaaabi
posted
the 11/02/2021 at 12:16 PM
Kena pour moi mais pas tout de suite
kisukesan
posted
the 11/02/2021 at 12:18 PM
yanissou
IL est à 40€ malheureusement en demat
kevisiano
posted
the 11/02/2021 at 12:23 PM
sorakairi86
tu penses que Disco Elysium à la manette ça va le faire ?
Pour l'instant non, vu que ça n'encense pas le jeu chez les proM et N
guiguif sérieux ! bon après je suis un peu limite ma cb à sué et en plus j'aimerais économisé un peu pour l'année pro merci quand même du tuyau mais je pense attendre un peu pour moi