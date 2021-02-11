profile
Les sorties de jeux du mois en edition physique chez JustforGames (Kena...)
Comme tout les mois le distributeur JustforGames rappelle la liste des jeux qu'ils sortent en edition physique.

Pour ma part Kena obligatoire, Neversong, Turnip Boy et Crown Trick me font de l 'oeil.





https://twitter.com/JustForGames_FR
    posted the 11/02/2021 at 11:12 AM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    l3andr3 posted the 11/02/2021 at 11:21 AM
    Je me prendrai le petit Kena en physique
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/02/2021 at 11:27 AM
    Kena est prévu sur d'autres plateformes (je parles Microsoft et Nintendo) ou pas (dans ce cas, j'aurais plutôt vu Sony édité le jeu.
    yanissou posted the 11/02/2021 at 11:28 AM
    mouais pour kena il va vite baisser de prix en physique on passe de 20 euo en demat à 50 balle en physique , je vais attendre un peu faut pas oublier ça petite durée de vie
    fretide posted the 11/02/2021 at 11:29 AM
    nicolasgourry
    Pour l'instant non, vu que ça n'encense pas le jeu chez les proM et N
    kratoszeus posted the 11/02/2021 at 11:30 AM
    yanissou en difficile t as au moins 12 15h de jeu. Il mérite large son prix.
    sorakairi86 posted the 11/02/2021 at 11:34 AM
    Je prend kena, disco elysium et peu être astria ascending
    guiguif posted the 11/02/2021 at 11:50 AM
    yanissou kratoszeus il est a 39,99 chez Cultura et a 44,99 chez Amazon au pire
    jenicris posted the 11/02/2021 at 11:59 AM
    Kena pour moi.
    yanissou posted the 11/02/2021 at 12:13 PM
    kratoszeus c'est un peu plus que concrete genie mais bon 35 -40 euro ca passe pas plus faut aussi rester réaliste
    guiguif sérieux ! bon après je suis un peu limite ma cb à sué et en plus j'aimerais économisé un peu pour l'année pro merci quand même du tuyau mais je pense attendre un peu pour moi
    wazaaabi posted the 11/02/2021 at 12:16 PM
    Kena pour moi mais pas tout de suite
    kisukesan posted the 11/02/2021 at 12:18 PM
    yanissou IL est à 40€ malheureusement en demat
    kevisiano posted the 11/02/2021 at 12:23 PM
    sorakairi86 tu penses que Disco Elysium à la manette ça va le faire ?
