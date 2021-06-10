accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5186
visites since opening :
7297845
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Gleylancer de retour sur consoles
Ratailaika Games portera le Shoot Them Up culte de la Megadrive sur Switch, PS5, PS4, Series et One.
Sortie prevue le 15 Octobre pour 6 euros.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
xenofamicom
posted the 10/06/2021 at 09:08 PM by
guiguif
comments (
10
)
negan
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 09:12 PM
Rien à voir mais avec les tonnes de retour à Quand un Paperboy
alexkidd
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 09:26 PM
Je l'ai acheté il y a même pas 3 mois sur MD, j'ai enfin pu le chopper à un prix correct, çà faisait longtemps que je le guettais celui-là.
hyoga57
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 09:29 PM
J'ai vu ça la semaine dernière quand la liste de succès à fuité. Excellente surprise, clairement une annonce que personne n'avait vu venir...
Cool également que Ratalaika Games ne se focalise plus uniquement sur leurs jeux osef avec succès et trophées easy. Après avoir bossé avec Factor 5 sur la compilation Turrican, ils enchaînent les bonnnes surprises...
xenofamicom
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 09:36 PM
Sympa
guiguif
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 09:43 PM
hyoga57
ça sent la version physique chez Stricly Limited avec une ressortie de la version MD (j'etais passé a coté de la ressortie jap par Columbus Circle
)
alexkidd
correct ça veut dire quoi ?
wolfheart
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 09:50 PM
Ratalaika ça sent le easy platine
hyoga57
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 10:02 PM
guiguif
S'il y a vraiment un truc cool avec les jeux rétro, c'est qu'on aura effectivement une version boîte sur PS4 et Switch.
Entre ça et le fait que ININ Games va sortir d'autres shmups Taito, on est au paradis.
wolfheart
Pas forcément, la compilation Turrican à un platine de taré, pourtant ils ont aidés Factor 5 pour les portages.
alexkidd
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 10:07 PM
guiguif
correct
guiguif
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 10:14 PM
alexkidd
Pff allez on te jugeras pas, ça m'arrive aussi de lacher des grosses sommes
alexkidd
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 10:17 PM
guiguif
Je l'ai pris dans un lot qui coûtait quand même bien cher (450 €) avec 7 jeux et une console, mais j'ai quasiment tout revendu à l'unité et c'est super bien parti. Du coup, du lot j'ai gardé 3 jeux que j'avais pas, lui, Ranger X et Power Stone (le premier) que j'avais pas sur Dreamcast.
En gros ces 3 jeux m'ont coûté environ 25€ chacun.
C'est un peu ma petite astuce pour acheter certaines raretés pas trop cher, les lots.
