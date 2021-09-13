profile
[PC/PS5/PS4] Asterigos / Trailer




Développeur : Acme Gamestudio
Genre : A-RPG
Date de sortie : 2022

Hilda, une courageuse guerrière de la Légion des Vents du Nord, cherche à retrouver son père perdu.



Site du jeu
Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Kp-m1RqwYc
    sora78, destati, oddojing
    posted the 09/13/2021 at 07:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments
    micablo posted the 09/13/2021 at 07:54 AM
    ça peut être sympa, à voir si le jeu arrive à proposer un truc intéressant pour sortir du lot.
    sora78 posted the 09/13/2021 at 07:59 AM
    Je ne sais pas pourquoi j'ai des petites vibes Kingdom Hearts au Colisée de l'Olympe

    Je suis curieux d'en voir d'avantage !
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/13/2021 at 08:11 AM
    sora78 modifié ^^ (rajouté illustration)
    pour ça que j'ai mi dans l'article, dès le départ, le lien du site du jeu.
    destati posted the 09/13/2021 at 08:24 AM
    sora78 J'avoue !
