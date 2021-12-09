profile
Jeux Vidéo
269
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
125
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3938
visites since opening : 5406915
nicolasgourry > blog
[Leak] Star Wars : Hunters / Images

Il y a 6 mois le jeu a été annonce, nous avions qu'un teaser d'une cinématique.
Un Leak dévoile des images du jeu.
C'est un Free-to-play prévu pour 2021 sur Switch/Mobile.




https://www.starwarsnewsnet.com/2021/09/star-wars-hunters-first-look-leaked-through-social-media-ads.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/12/2021 at 07:47 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo