Gungrave G.O.R.E refait timidement parler de lui
Le 4eme opus de la serie Gungrave (en comptant l'opus VR) refait timidement parler de lui avec ce petit teaser sans gameplay et une date de sortie fixée a 2022 sur PS4/PS5/ONE/SX et PC.


    posted the 08/26/2021 at 09:53 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    midomashakil posted the 08/26/2021 at 10:03 PM
    non mais sérieusement cette année même pour les annonce est nul
    rip les années 2015/16
