name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
visites since opening :
Gungrave G.O.R.E refait timidement parler de lui
Le 4eme opus de la serie Gungrave (en comptant l'opus VR) refait timidement parler de lui avec ce petit teaser sans gameplay et une date de sortie fixée a 2022 sur PS4/PS5/ONE/SX et PC.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/26/2021 at 09:53 PM by
guiguif
comments (
1
)
midomashakil
posted
the 08/26/2021 at 10:03 PM
non mais sérieusement cette année même pour les annonce est nul
rip les années 2015/16
