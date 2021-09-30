profile
[PC/PS4/XOne/Switch] Melty Blood : Type Lumina / Date


Éditeur : Project Lumina
Développeur : French-Bread
Genre : Combat
Prévu sur PCPS4/XOne/Switch
Date de sortie : 30 Septembre 2021
Langues : Anglais / Japonais / Chinois / Coréen.

Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4cvNNB65uM
