« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
articles :
3781
visites since opening :
5156415
nicolasgourry
> blog
Spécial : Licence Metal Max / Info
C'est les 30 ans de la licence
(Le jeu arrive en Occident en 2022)
(Le jeu vient d'être repoussé en 2022)
Un Nouveau "Metal Max" a été annoncé "Metal Saga: Hangyaku no Rouka"
(Le jeu est prévu sur Switch et plus...)
Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAk0MD4YX7M
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/24/2021 at 02:45 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
zekk
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 03:46 PM
Je le prendrai quand même le reborn sur switch
masharu
posted
the 05/24/2021 at 04:06 PM
Je cherche un bon site ou wiki avec info sur les personnages et leur artworks de Metal Max, vous avez des sites à me conseiller ? Même en cherchant des news sur les anciens jeux je ne trouve rien. Et le seul Wikia sur cette série n'est pas complet.
