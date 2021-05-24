profile
Spécial : Licence Metal Max / Info

C'est les 30 ans de la licence



(Le jeu arrive en Occident en 2022)


(Le jeu vient d'être repoussé en 2022)

Un Nouveau "Metal Max" a été annoncé "Metal Saga: Hangyaku no Rouka"

(Le jeu est prévu sur Switch et plus...)


Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAk0MD4YX7M
    posted the 05/24/2021 at 02:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    zekk posted the 05/24/2021 at 03:46 PM
    Je le prendrai quand même le reborn sur switch
    masharu posted the 05/24/2021 at 04:06 PM
    Je cherche un bon site ou wiki avec info sur les personnages et leur artworks de Metal Max, vous avez des sites à me conseiller ? Même en cherchant des news sur les anciens jeux je ne trouve rien. Et le seul Wikia sur cette série n'est pas complet.
