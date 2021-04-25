profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Multi] Battle Axe / Longue video gameplay


Éditeur : Numskull Games
Développeur : Henk Nieborg
Genre : Aventure/Hack 'n' slash
Prévu sur PC/PS4/XOne/Switch
Date de sortie : Avril 2021
-Sortie en physique que sur PS4/Switch-


Les premiers tests : COGconnected 86% - TheSixthAxis 8/10 - Cubed3 8/10 - TheGamer 8/10
(c'est pas les sites les plus connus, certes, mais des choses reviennent dans les qualités (Magnifique " pixel art", bon gameplay, bonne progression et addictif) et défaut (difficile...)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pt8_ZGHhAlk&t=256s
    posted the 04/25/2021 at 01:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    yukilin posted the 04/25/2021 at 02:15 PM
    Le jeu est très bon
    Il permet de retrouver toutes les sensations des anciens jeux d'arcade de l'époque, y compris pour le finir
    Un seul crédit.
    malroth posted the 04/25/2021 at 02:18 PM
    Dommage qu'il soit vendu cher. Je vais attendre qu'il soit à 10€ ou 15€ max
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/25/2021 at 02:27 PM
    yukilin Tu as le jeu ?
    yukilin posted the 04/25/2021 at 02:41 PM
    nicolasgourry : Oui je l'ai
