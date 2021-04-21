accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."

nicolasgourry
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles : 3720
3720
visites since opening : 5066666
5066666
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Résultat] Top 10 / X360 / Gamekyo
Voici « le top 10 » Gamekyo concernant les jeux X360
10 )
Mass Effect / 6 Points
2007
9)
Gear of War 3 / 7 Points
2011
8 )
Halo 3 / 8 Points
2007
6)
Halo reach / 9 Points
2010
6)
Bayonetta / 9 Points
2010
5)
Fable 2 / 10 Point
2008
4)
Bioschock / 11 Points
2007
2)
Gears of War 2 / 13 Points
2008
2)
Alan Wake / 13 Points
2010
1)
Lost Odyssey / 16 Points
2008
Mention honorable avec 5 Points
:
Dead Space / Kameo / Red Dead Redemption / Project Gotham Racing 4
Le constat, le jeu préféré du top est japonais. La majorité sont édité par Microsoft.
Merci aux 29 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
Tout les jeux X360 avec leur point respectif
posted the 04/21/2021 at 01:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
kevisiano
posted
the 04/21/2021 at 01:08 PM
Je comprends pas, j'ai l'impression que Lost Odyssey y a deux écoles, deux teams : ceux qui le trouvent moyen et ceux qui l'adorent.
J'ai du mal à saisir ce que vaut réellement le jeu même si de toute manière, il faut que je le fasse pour me faire mon propre avis.
sephiroth07
posted
the 04/21/2021 at 01:25 PM
kevisiano
perso c'est Alan Wake, une énorme déception, jamais compris cette hype
J'ai du mal à saisir ce que vaut réellement le jeu même si de toute manière, il faut que je le fasse pour me faire mon propre avis.