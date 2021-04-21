profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3720
visites since opening : 5066666
nicolasgourry > blog
[Résultat] Top 10 / X360 / Gamekyo




Voici « le top 10 » Gamekyo concernant les jeux X360

10 ) Mass Effect / 6 Points

2007


9) Gear of War 3 / 7 Points

2011


8 ) Halo 3 / 8 Points

2007


6) Halo reach / 9 Points

2010

6) Bayonetta / 9 Points

2010


5) Fable 2 / 10 Point

2008


4) Bioschock / 11 Points

2007


2) Gears of War 2 / 13 Points

2008

2) Alan Wake / 13 Points

2010


1) Lost Odyssey / 16 Points

2008


Mention honorable avec 5 Points :
Dead Space / Kameo / Red Dead Redemption / Project Gotham Racing 4


Le constat, le jeu préféré du top est japonais. La majorité sont édité par Microsoft.

Merci aux 29 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Tout les jeux X360 avec leur point respectif
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/21/2021 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    kevisiano posted the 04/21/2021 at 01:08 PM
    Je comprends pas, j'ai l'impression que Lost Odyssey y a deux écoles, deux teams : ceux qui le trouvent moyen et ceux qui l'adorent.

    J'ai du mal à saisir ce que vaut réellement le jeu même si de toute manière, il faut que je le fasse pour me faire mon propre avis.
    sephiroth07 posted the 04/21/2021 at 01:25 PM
    kevisiano perso c'est Alan Wake, une énorme déception, jamais compris cette hype
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo