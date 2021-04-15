accueil
profile
guiguif
articles : 4953
4953
visites since opening : 6815513
6815513
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Lost Ruins annoncé sur consoles et PC
Lost Ruins du studio coreen Altari Games (pour peu j'aurais cru au créateur de Momodora) et publié par Dangen Entertainment est annoncé sur PS4, One, Switch (fin d'année) et PC (13 Mai).
posted the 04/15/2021 at 06:46 PM by
guiguif
kibix
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 07:05 PM
ça a l'air sympa
raiko
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 08:07 PM
A voir, il a pas l'air mal !! Je suis sur Touhou Luna Nights là dans le même style que j'aime beaucoup déjà !!
