Lost Ruins annoncé sur consoles et PC


Lost Ruins du studio coreen Altari Games (pour peu j'aurais cru au créateur de Momodora) et publié par Dangen Entertainment est annoncé sur PS4, One, Switch (fin d'année) et PC (13 Mai).


















    apollokami, shigerumawa, kibix, hyunckel
    posted the 04/15/2021 at 06:46 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    kibix posted the 04/15/2021 at 07:05 PM
    ça a l'air sympa
    raiko posted the 04/15/2021 at 08:07 PM
    A voir, il a pas l'air mal !! Je suis sur Touhou Luna Nights là dans le même style que j'aime beaucoup déjà !!
