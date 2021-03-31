profile
[J-RPG] The Wicked King and the Noble Hero: Nouveau trailer
Nouveau trailer pour The Wicked King and the Noble Hero de NISA, ce qui permet en outre de decouvrir que la chanteuse Akiko Shikata (Ar Tonelico, Ar noSurge) participera a l'OST.



















https://www.gematsu.com/2021/03/the-wicked-king-and-the-noble-hero-debut-trailer-story-episode-gameplay-system-details
    axlenz posted the 03/31/2021 at 11:31 AM
    en tout cas j'aime beaucoup la bande-son du jeu
    rbz posted the 03/31/2021 at 12:13 PM
    balek du jeu, mais akiko shikata c'est du caviar pour les oreilles
