name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
[J-RPG] The Wicked King and the Noble Hero: Nouveau trailer
Nouveau trailer pour The Wicked King and the Noble Hero de NISA, ce qui permet en outre de decouvrir que la chanteuse Akiko Shikata (Ar Tonelico, Ar noSurge) participera a l'OST.
https://www.gematsu.com/2021/03/the-wicked-king-and-the-noble-hero-debut-trailer-story-episode-gameplay-system-details
1
Like
Who likes this ?
axlenz
posted the 03/31/2021 at 10:51 AM by
guiguif
guiguif
comments (
2
)
2
)
axlenz
posted
the 03/31/2021 at 11:31 AM
en tout cas j'aime beaucoup la bande-son du jeu
rbz
posted
the 03/31/2021 at 12:13 PM
balek du jeu, mais akiko shikata c'est du caviar pour les oreilles
