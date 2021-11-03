profile
Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3642
visites since opening : 4958905
nicolasgourry > blog
[indé] Une date pour Battle Axe ?
Le jeu est prévu pour "Avril" sur PS4/Switch.



Metacritic indique "16 Avril 2021" pour la version Switch.
https://www.metacritic.com/game/switch/battle-axe
Une officialisation peut-être pour bientôt...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5r7a5Z-qMI
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    xenofamicom, gankutsuou
    posted the 03/11/2021 at 09:22 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo