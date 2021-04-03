profile
Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
174
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4889
visites since opening : 6687200
guiguif > blog
all
Blaster Master Zero 3 annoncé
Blaster Master Zero 3 par Inti Create sortira le 29 Juillet pour 14,99 euros sur PS4, Switch et PC.

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    yukilin, cail2
    posted the 03/04/2021 at 05:18 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    yukilin posted the 03/04/2021 at 06:05 PM
    Toujours cette voix dans les trailers de leurs jeux...
    C'est devenue une marque de fabrique reconnaissable.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo