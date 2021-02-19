profile
Jeux Vidéo
268
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3593
visites since opening : 4890178
nicolasgourry > blog
Diablo II Resurrected / Trailer



Prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch
Date de sortie : 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRP62MGOrUo&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    archesstat
    posted the 02/19/2021 at 10:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    testament posted the 02/19/2021 at 10:59 PM
    liberty posted the 02/19/2021 at 11:02 PM
    40 euros
    zanpa posted the 02/19/2021 at 11:11 PM
    day one, ça c'est du remake nintendo et à 40 euro
    onihanzo posted the 02/19/2021 at 11:14 PM
    Attention on va finir par se poser des questions vis-à-vis de Nintendo
    liberty posted the 02/19/2021 at 11:15 PM
    onihanzo Attention ils arrivent !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    lefab88 posted the 02/19/2021 at 11:53 PM
    le meilleur jeu de tout les temps
    kinectical posted the 02/20/2021 at 12:04 AM
    Bordelllllll de non de dieuuuuu....Jai bander
    onihanzo posted the 02/20/2021 at 12:09 AM
    liberty A couvert !!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo