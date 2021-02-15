profile
[Rappel] Top 10 / PS4 / Gamekyo
Spécial = Top 10 PS4




Veuillez choisir 10 Jeux PS4 différents en une seul fois.
Vous avez jusqu’à Mardi Minuit

Voici pour l'instant (à 10h30 le 15/02), les jeux PS4 plus appréciés (ce n'est pas dans l'ordre des points), mais ça peut encore changer, évidement.
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Witcher 3
The Last Of Us 2
Bloodborne
God of war
Ghost of Tsushima
Days Gone
Nier automata
Persona 5 Royal
FF7 Remake part 1
Spider-Man
Horizon Zero Dawn
Uncharted 4
Metal Gear Solid V
-ils ont 5 points aux minimums-

Important : 10 jeux PS4 (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.


Si vous voulez participer, voici le lien (c'est plus simple pour compter)
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article453224.html
    posted the 02/15/2021 at 09:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    testament posted the 02/15/2021 at 09:37 AM
    The Witcher 3
    Super Robot Taisen V
    Super Robot Taisen X
    Super Robot Taisen T
    Atelier Ryza
    Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
    Dragon Ball FighterZ
    Indivisible
    Megaman 11
    Dragon Quest XI
    gantzeur posted the 02/15/2021 at 09:51 AM
    TLOU Part 2
    Horizon Zero Dawn
    Death Stranding
    Ghost of Tsushima
    Persona 5
    Spiderman
    The Last Guardian
    Yakuza 0
    FF 7 Remake
    God of War
    daimos posted the 02/15/2021 at 09:54 AM
    1/ The Last Of Us 2
    2/ God of war
    3/ Uncharted 4
    4/ Horizon Zero Dawn
    5/ Death Stranding
    6/ Ghost of Tsushima
    7/ Days Gone
    8/ Persona 5 Royal
    9/ Spider-Man
    10/ Bloodborne
    ducknsexe posted the 02/15/2021 at 10:02 AM
    1/ Bloodborne
    2/ The witcher 3
    3/ Red Dead Redemption 2
    4/ Ghost of Tsushima
    5/ God of war
    6/ dying light
    7/ Medievil
    8/ Day Gone
    9/ Assassin creed Origin
    10/ Assassin creed Odyssey
