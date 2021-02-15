Spécial = Top 10 PS4
Veuillez choisir 10 Jeux PS4 différents en une seul fois
Vous avez jusqu’à Mardi Minuit
Voici pour l'instant (à 10h30 le 15/02), les jeux PS4 plus appréciés (ce n'est pas dans l'ordre des points), mais ça peut encore changer, évidement.
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Witcher 3
The Last Of Us 2
Bloodborne
God of war
Ghost of Tsushima
Days Gone
Nier automata
Persona 5 Royal
FF7 Remake part 1
Spider-Man
Horizon Zero Dawn
Uncharted 4
Metal Gear Solid V
-ils ont 5 points aux minimums-
Important : 10 jeux PS4 (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.
Si vous voulez participer, voici le lien (c'est plus simple pour compter)
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article453224.html
Super Robot Taisen V
Super Robot Taisen X
Super Robot Taisen T
Atelier Ryza
Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Indivisible
Megaman 11
Dragon Quest XI
Horizon Zero Dawn
Death Stranding
Ghost of Tsushima
Persona 5
Spiderman
The Last Guardian
Yakuza 0
FF 7 Remake
God of War
2/ God of war
3/ Uncharted 4
4/ Horizon Zero Dawn
5/ Death Stranding
6/ Ghost of Tsushima
7/ Days Gone
8/ Persona 5 Royal
9/ Spider-Man
10/ Bloodborne
2/ The witcher 3
3/ Red Dead Redemption 2
4/ Ghost of Tsushima
5/ God of war
6/ dying light
7/ Medievil
8/ Day Gone
9/ Assassin creed Origin
10/ Assassin creed Odyssey