« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
267
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
126
nicolasgourry
articles : 3528
visites since opening : 4801410
nicolasgourry > blog
[PS4/Switch] 2 Démo disponible : Fallen Legion Revenants et Disgaea 6 (Jap)

(Démo disponible en europe)


(Démo disponible au japon uniquement sur PS4/Switch - Gematsu - )
    gareauxloups
    posted the 01/20/2021 at 03:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    chiotgamer posted the 01/20/2021 at 03:32 PM
    J'ai lu PS4/Switch 2 je me suis dit "what on y est déjà ?"
