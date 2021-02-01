profile
Famicom: 4 jeux en preco pour Janvier.
On continue un peu dans la Famicom puisque l'editeur Français Broke Studio a annoncé l'arrivée de 4 versions Famicom de jeux NES deja dispo sur la boutique pour Janvier.
Chaque jeu sera au prix de 44,99 euros.


Twin Dragons






Nebs n Debs






Micro Mages





Lizard





https://www.brokestudio.fr/
