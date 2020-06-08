profile
[Switch] Tanuki Justice par les createurs d'Aggelos
Le studio derriere l'excellent Wonderboy-like Aggelos annonce Tanuki Justice sur Switch, un run and gun a l'ancienne jouable a 2.

Pixelheart sortira une version physique a la fin de l'année.

    xenofamicom, daichi
    posted the 08/06/2020 at 09:59 PM by guiguif
    xenofamicom posted the 08/06/2020 at 10:01 PM
    Cool, ça à l'air bien sympa (un côté jeu master system qui me fait de l’œil)
