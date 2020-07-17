« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 3242
visites since opening : 4289432
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Moon, un anti-RPG (culte), ça se précise (pour l'occident)


Le jeu est sortie en 1997 sur PS1.

Développeur : Love-de-Lic.

Il sortira sur Switch, en anglais, pour la première fois.

Il est prévu aussi au USA, Europe et Australie.
Le site officiel ouvrira dans 13 Jours.
Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=uTS7e8R7ZaQ&feature=emb_logo
    dooku
    posted the 07/17/2020 at 03:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    chiotgamer posted the 07/17/2020 at 03:27 PM
    C'est quoi un anti-RPG ?
    madd posted the 07/17/2020 at 03:36 PM
    Oui c'est quoi ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/17/2020 at 03:41 PM
    madd chiotgamer "Ce titre sorti sur PlayStation 1 en 1997 se présente comme une parodie de J-RPG, usant de ses codes pour mieux les détourner. Les 15 premières minutes de l'expérience sont ainsi consacrées à une imitation de Dragon Quest, un jeu dans le jeu qui finit par aspirer notre personnage dans son monde. Nous tombons alors nez-à-nez avec un héros typique de RPG qui, d'un œil extérieur, apparaît comme une brute irrespectueuse, se permettant par exemple d'entrer chez les habitants sans permission. C'est alors à vous de réparer ses erreurs."
    https://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1124461/moon-l-etrange-rpg-paru-sur-ps1-prend-la-tete-de-l-eshop-au-japon.htm
    madd posted the 07/17/2020 at 03:49 PM
    nicolasgourry Trop cool, j'espère qu'il sera traduit.
    dooku posted the 07/17/2020 at 03:57 PM
    Très bon article pour les premium de Gamekult, je ne connaissais pas. Gamekult http://www.gamekult.com/emission/moon-remix-rpg-adventure-n-a-pas-son-pareil-3050828037.html
