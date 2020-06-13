« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 3178
visites since opening : 4168741
nicolasgourry > blog
EDGE "347" : Notes




The Last of Us II – 9
Signs of the Sojourner – 9 (indépendant)
If Found – 8 (indépendant)
Song of Horror – 7
The Procession To Calvary – 7 (indépendant)
Crucible – 6 (Battle Royale/ Gratuit)
Winding Worlds – 6 (indépendant)
Minecraft Dungeons – 5
Maneater – 5 (indépendant)


https://www.rllmukforum.com/index.php?/topic/316679-edge-347-inside-epics-unreal-engine-5/
PS : Le premier The Last of Us avait eu 10/10.
    posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    superpanda posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:25 AM
    C'est quoi tous ces jeux??
    anakaris posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:32 AM
    Je note quand même qu'un jeu de carte narratif "à la con" a eu la même note que The Last of Us II
    fearjc posted the 06/13/2020 at 07:33 AM
    Maneater – 5



    Le jeu a des défauts, mais alors 5, non. Il mérite un petit 7 clairement.
    thedoctor posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:06 AM
    anakaris Pourquoi comparer des pommes et des fraises
    ostream posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:08 AM
    fearjc "Le jeu a des défauts, mais alors 5, non. Il mérite un petit 7 clairement."

    Oui tu lui mettrais 7, lui a mis 5, d'autres mettraient 3 ou 9. Qui a raison ?
    churos45 posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:12 AM
    ostream
    fearjc posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:20 AM
    ostream pas lui en tout cas
    https://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-4/maneater
    ostream posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:24 AM
    fearjc C'est qui "lui" ?
    anakaris posted the 06/13/2020 at 08:48 AM
    thedoctor justement, ça montre bien que le système de notation scolaire n'est plus approprié pour le jeu vidéo moderne. Dire qu'un jeu comme The Last of Us II vaut autant qu'un jeu comme Signs of the Sojourner sous prétexte qu'ils ont tout les deux eu 9/10 n'a aucun sens vu comment absolument tout sépare ces deux jeux.
