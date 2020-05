Xbox boss Phil Spencer has acknowledged that it's been challenging to demonstrate the true leap that the Xbox Series X will provide over the Xbox One, but it appears that could be changing once people are actually able to try out the systems for themselves in longer gameplay sessions. In Reggie's new podcast, Spencer said one of the most defining characteristics of next-gen games is how they "feel" with faster and more stable frame rates. You haven't seen the true power of Xbox Series X yet, as it appears Microsoft is taking on the persona of a Dragon Ball Z villain still gathering their energy.

It's not possible to demonstrate this with videos, Spencer said. And with physical events canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, Microsoft is facing a new dilemma in trying to communicate the appeal of faster frame rates. This is a new challenge, Spencer said, because for previous console transitions throughout history, the power of new systems was immediately apparent with better graphics.