guiguif
guiguif
4591
5955412
Who likes this ?
articles :
4591
Le Cuphead-like " Enchanted Portals" aussi prevu sur PS4
Le trés inspiré Enchanted Portals sera aussi prévu sur PS4 en plus des version PC et Switch.
Le jeu beneficiera d'une campagne kickstarter.
Obligé d'aller sur Youtube pour voir la video
https://www.gematsu.com/2020/04/enchanted-portals-adds-ps4-version-kickstarter-campaign-launches-soon
posted the 04/02/2020 at 03:23 PM by
guiguif
comments (
12
)
altendorf
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 03:26 PM
Ah ouais c'est très proche de Cuphead dans le style, les mecs ont bossé dans le dessin animé ?
sanj
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 03:30 PM
C'est limite du plagiat à ce niveau... sans le génie de l'original. Enfin surfer sur un succès de cette façon c'est pas nouveau, d'autres jeux l'ont fait.
axlenz
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 03:31 PM
Ah ouais... C'est du gros Cuphead-like quand même
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 03:31 PM
Limite ça ressemble à cuphead 2. Mais sinon j adore le principe. Y a l air d avoir beaucoup d idée.
suzukube
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 03:31 PM
sanj
Bouarf, disons qu'à défaut d'un CupHead2, on s'en contentera
!
revans
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 03:34 PM
suzukube
d'ailleurs le dlc de cuphead pas de nouvelle ?
sora78
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 03:39 PM
C'est totalement basé sur Cuphead sans être aussi impressionnant niveau animations (bon en même temps c'est encore en concept)
Maintenant à voir si il proposeront un flow et un gameplay aussi bon que Cuphead.
revans
Non toujours rien...
revans
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 03:41 PM
sora78
par ce que bon repoussé a 2020 mais sa aucune fenêtre c'est vraiment vague
idd
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 03:42 PM
c'est magnifique, DA + animation
testament
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 03:44 PM
Eldren
Viens voir le boss épique à 00:52.
suzukube
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 03:47 PM
guiguif
Tu connais ce Shoot'em'up à 0.99€ ? Il m'a rappelé un Cuphead Ultra Low Cost lol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzjO-jkCIOk
revans
Depuis que le jeu est sorti sur Switch, j'ai plus aucune nouvelle des développeurs, le DLC est indiqué pour 2020 mais y'a pas d'autres infos :/ ! "THE DELICIOUS LAST COURSE". Leur dernière communication correspond à leur dernière entrée sur le blog.
Et CupHead a la base a eu un énooooooooooorme retard à sa sortie, du coup le DLC, je le sens un peu à la ORI 2 quoi :/ J'ai l'impression qu'avec le financement de Microsoft derrière, y'a moins de pression, et donc des dates de sorties aléatoires...
guiguif
posted
the 04/02/2020 at 03:49 PM
suzukube
nop ^^
