Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif > blog
Le Cuphead-like " Enchanted Portals" aussi prevu sur PS4
Le trés inspiré Enchanted Portals sera aussi prévu sur PS4 en plus des version PC et Switch.
Le jeu beneficiera d'une campagne kickstarter.

Obligé d'aller sur Youtube pour voir la video
https://www.gematsu.com/2020/04/enchanted-portals-adds-ps4-version-kickstarter-campaign-launches-soon
    posted the 04/02/2020 at 03:23 PM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    altendorf posted the 04/02/2020 at 03:26 PM
    Ah ouais c'est très proche de Cuphead dans le style, les mecs ont bossé dans le dessin animé ?
    sanj posted the 04/02/2020 at 03:30 PM
    C'est limite du plagiat à ce niveau... sans le génie de l'original. Enfin surfer sur un succès de cette façon c'est pas nouveau, d'autres jeux l'ont fait.
    axlenz posted the 04/02/2020 at 03:31 PM
    Ah ouais... C'est du gros Cuphead-like quand même
    ducknsexe posted the 04/02/2020 at 03:31 PM
    Limite ça ressemble à cuphead 2. Mais sinon j adore le principe. Y a l air d avoir beaucoup d idée.
    suzukube posted the 04/02/2020 at 03:31 PM
    sanj Bouarf, disons qu'à défaut d'un CupHead2, on s'en contentera !
    revans posted the 04/02/2020 at 03:34 PM
    suzukube d'ailleurs le dlc de cuphead pas de nouvelle ?
    sora78 posted the 04/02/2020 at 03:39 PM
    C'est totalement basé sur Cuphead sans être aussi impressionnant niveau animations (bon en même temps c'est encore en concept)
    Maintenant à voir si il proposeront un flow et un gameplay aussi bon que Cuphead.

    revans Non toujours rien...
    revans posted the 04/02/2020 at 03:41 PM
    sora78 par ce que bon repoussé a 2020 mais sa aucune fenêtre c'est vraiment vague
    idd posted the 04/02/2020 at 03:42 PM
    c'est magnifique, DA + animation
    testament posted the 04/02/2020 at 03:44 PM
    Eldren Viens voir le boss épique à 00:52.
    suzukube posted the 04/02/2020 at 03:47 PM
    guiguif Tu connais ce Shoot'em'up à 0.99€ ? Il m'a rappelé un Cuphead Ultra Low Cost lol https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzjO-jkCIOk

    revans Depuis que le jeu est sorti sur Switch, j'ai plus aucune nouvelle des développeurs, le DLC est indiqué pour 2020 mais y'a pas d'autres infos :/ ! "THE DELICIOUS LAST COURSE". Leur dernière communication correspond à leur dernière entrée sur le blog.

    Et CupHead a la base a eu un énooooooooooorme retard à sa sortie, du coup le DLC, je le sens un peu à la ORI 2 quoi :/ J'ai l'impression qu'avec le financement de Microsoft derrière, y'a moins de pression, et donc des dates de sorties aléatoires...
    guiguif posted the 04/02/2020 at 03:49 PM
    suzukube nop ^^
