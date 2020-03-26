profile
Jeux Vidéo
260
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
171
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4590
visites since opening : 5949716
guiguif > blog
all
Bravely Default II : Trailer jap
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:35 PM by guiguif
    comments (11)
    testament posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:38 PM
    Kenny Ackerman.
    shambala93 posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:42 PM
    Mouais, j’ai l’impression qu’on y a tous déjà joué 500x.
    kekel posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:43 PM
    Je le trouve sublime
    rbz posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:44 PM
    hum, y'a 2-3 truc joli. pas ouf.je serais surpris qu'il soit très bon au vue de leurs précédentes prod, on verra
    suzukube posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:46 PM
    Wow, j'ai hâte ! J'adore toujours autant la D.A. et y jouer sur un écran de TV, ça va être magique !
    zekk posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:53 PM
    Cette DA, ils ont aucune originalité, la reine des neiges, le méchant de FFXV c est pas ça qui me convaincre
    kalas28 posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:56 PM
    sublime juste dommage que ce soit sur switch.
    sonilka posted the 03/26/2020 at 02:59 PM
    Ca donne autant envie que les précédents. C'est dire.
    weldar posted the 03/26/2020 at 03:04 PM
    DA très chouette, même si l'univers et la trame respirent le déjà vu 100 fois, un gameplay qui ne surprendra plus tellement même s'il n'accusera pas de de sa richesse et on a plus de world map mais des zones qui relient directement les villages et donjons...

    ... j'espère que ça rendra pas l'exploration trop laborieuse, même si on a pas de random encounters.
    Bref, sur le fond, j'attends d'en voir plus pour être convaincu.
    raioh posted the 03/26/2020 at 03:05 PM
    Cette bonne odeur de JRPG oubliable qui se dégage
    hayatevibritania posted the 03/26/2020 at 03:20 PM
    J'adore les précédents, les personnages étaient de gentils couillon attachant avec des dialogues assez ridicule pour être pris au sérieux, le système de combat top, la DA sublime et musicalement Revo a fait un putain de boulot. Celui ci sera mien
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre