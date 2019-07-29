profile
Aggelos en boite sur Switch et PS4
PQubes desormais a fond sur les editions physique de ses jeux sortira en boite le Wonderboy-like (toujours made in France) en boite 20 Septembre.



    posted the 07/29/2019 at 03:35 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    popomolos posted the 07/29/2019 at 03:50 PM
    Il ne donne déjà pas envie ce jeu mais alors la jaquette est juste immonde. Ils utilisent le seul boss qui a l'air potable dans le jeu pour faire la pub du jeu depuis le début...
    guiguif posted the 07/29/2019 at 04:06 PM
    popomolos Pourtant il a de tres bonnes reviews
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/29/2019 at 04:20 PM
    On est arrivé au bout du bout de ce style de jeux bordel
