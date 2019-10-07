profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
guiguif
articles : 4434
visites since opening : 5542811
guiguif > blog
all
Blazing Chrome - Release Trailer
Blazing Chrome sera dispo demain sur PS4, One, Switch et PC

    posted the 07/10/2019 at 01:50 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    testament posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:13 PM
    Good !

    Eldren Le voila notre Contra, on s'est fait avoir la dernière fois.
    kalas28 posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:17 PM
    bien moche
    guiguif posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:21 PM
    kalas28 bien sur bien sur
    titipicasso posted the 07/10/2019 at 03:49 PM
    c'est très... vintage
