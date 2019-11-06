accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
107
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
nicolasgourry
articles :
2653
visites since opening :
3282088
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Quelques Jaquettes...
Sans oublier
tags :
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:28 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
22
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/11/2019 at 11:33 PM
Rolalala ma ludothèque Switch va prendre des couleurs
Kevisiano
Tu vas demander à qui une Switch ? lol
gat
posted
the 06/11/2019 at 11:33 PM
Sympa celle de Zelda.
kenshuiin
posted
the 06/11/2019 at 11:34 PM
Celle de Zelda et Luigi
sid
posted
the 06/11/2019 at 11:36 PM
J’adore celle de zelda
mrvince
posted
the 06/11/2019 at 11:36 PM
Zelda et Luigi
leonr4
posted
the 06/11/2019 at 11:39 PM
LM3 un peu façon luigi's mansion gamecube
bennj
posted
the 06/11/2019 at 11:49 PM
ravyxxs
vivement que tu prennes the witcher 3 aussi pour voir si il tourne bien à 15-20fps
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/11/2019 at 11:49 PM
Elles sont toutes cools, sauf celle de Fire Emblem...
Celle d'Astral Chain est moyenne.
amassous
posted
the 06/11/2019 at 11:49 PM
DQ XI S c’est quoi ce découpage paint sur le logo !?
kurosama
posted
the 06/11/2019 at 11:50 PM
Superbes,et colorées.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 06/11/2019 at 11:50 PM
J'allais faire le même genre d'article
gat
posted
the 06/11/2019 at 11:52 PM
xenofamicom
Celle de Pokémon est horrible. On dirait que c'est fait sur Paint.
Let's Go c'est Picasso à côté.
axlenz
posted
the 06/11/2019 at 11:54 PM
La jaquette de Luigi's Mansion 3 et de Daemon X machina
Mais celles de Pokémon et Astral Chain
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 12:00 AM
gat
: Effectivement, je les avais pas vu tout à l'heure
Horrible est le bon mot
chiotgamer
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 12:52 AM
La jaquette d'Astral Chain magad que c'est beau
kevisiano
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 06:27 AM
ravyxxs
je suis dans la merde !!!
tit64
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 07:09 AM
bennj
je serais toi, je me tairais pour une fois,...si c'est pour venir troll sur un topic switch, retournés sur tes news de jeux!
bennj
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 08:09 AM
tit64
visiblement t'as pas l'air d'avoir bien compris... Le sieur ravyxxs balançait dans un autre topic que la version switch allait tourner à 15-20fps. Ce ne sont pas mes paroles mais les siennes.
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 08:35 AM
kevisiano
mdr je suis trop loin pour te preter la mienne
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 08:42 AM
tit64
Le calcule surtout pas ce vieux crouton aigri,il est tellement grincheux tous les jours sur le site,qu'il sait plus faire la difference entre blague et gentil troll. Si t'es intelligent,tu sais qu'on s'avance pas sur la technique d'un jeu avant sa sortie. Ne surtout pas prendre au premier degre les gentils troll les gens,on est la pour discuter,se marrer,pas pour se prendre la tete pour une phrase qui vous vise pas personellement.
Le calcule surtout pas ce mec.
bennj
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:03 AM
Sinon pour moi ca sera au minimum :
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Astral Chain
- Fire Emblem Three Houses
- Zelda Link's Awakening
ravyxxs
Mec c'est toi qui a pété une pile tout seul dans ton coin moi je n'ai fais que répondre à ton troll à deux balles. Je cherche encore l'intérêt de ton com. L'humour c'est pas ton fort, si humour il y a. Et me dire à moi vieux crouton aigris alors que t'es un mec de 32 ans qui parle comme un gosse de 15 ans ca me fait doucement rire. Sérieux balaie devant ta porte. Bisous
kevisiano
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 10:13 AM
ravyxxs
vaut mieux que je l'achète mais je suis pas encore prêt !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
