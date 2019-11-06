« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Quelques Jaquettes...


Sans oublier
    posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:28 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (22)
    ravyxxs posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:33 PM
    Rolalala ma ludothèque Switch va prendre des couleurs

    Kevisiano Tu vas demander à qui une Switch ? lol
    gat posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:33 PM
    Sympa celle de Zelda.
    kenshuiin posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:34 PM
    Celle de Zelda et Luigi
    sid posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:36 PM
    J’adore celle de zelda
    mrvince posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:36 PM
    Zelda et Luigi
    leonr4 posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:39 PM
    LM3 un peu façon luigi's mansion gamecube
    bennj posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:49 PM
    ravyxxs vivement que tu prennes the witcher 3 aussi pour voir si il tourne bien à 15-20fps
    xenofamicom posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:49 PM
    Elles sont toutes cools, sauf celle de Fire Emblem...

    Celle d'Astral Chain est moyenne.
    amassous posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:49 PM
    DQ XI S c’est quoi ce découpage paint sur le logo !?
    kurosama posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:50 PM
    Superbes,et colorées.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:50 PM
    J'allais faire le même genre d'article
    gat posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:52 PM
    xenofamicom Celle de Pokémon est horrible. On dirait que c'est fait sur Paint.
    Let's Go c'est Picasso à côté.
    axlenz posted the 06/11/2019 at 11:54 PM
    La jaquette de Luigi's Mansion 3 et de Daemon X machina

    Mais celles de Pokémon et Astral Chain
    xenofamicom posted the 06/12/2019 at 12:00 AM
    gat : Effectivement, je les avais pas vu tout à l'heure

    Horrible est le bon mot
    chiotgamer posted the 06/12/2019 at 12:52 AM
    La jaquette d'Astral Chain magad que c'est beau
    kevisiano posted the 06/12/2019 at 06:27 AM
    ravyxxs je suis dans la merde !!!
    tit64 posted the 06/12/2019 at 07:09 AM
    bennj je serais toi, je me tairais pour une fois,...si c'est pour venir troll sur un topic switch, retournés sur tes news de jeux!
    bennj posted the 06/12/2019 at 08:09 AM
    tit64 visiblement t'as pas l'air d'avoir bien compris... Le sieur ravyxxs balançait dans un autre topic que la version switch allait tourner à 15-20fps. Ce ne sont pas mes paroles mais les siennes.
    ravyxxs posted the 06/12/2019 at 08:35 AM
    kevisiano mdr je suis trop loin pour te preter la mienne
    ravyxxs posted the 06/12/2019 at 08:42 AM
    tit64 Le calcule surtout pas ce vieux crouton aigri,il est tellement grincheux tous les jours sur le site,qu'il sait plus faire la difference entre blague et gentil troll. Si t'es intelligent,tu sais qu'on s'avance pas sur la technique d'un jeu avant sa sortie. Ne surtout pas prendre au premier degre les gentils troll les gens,on est la pour discuter,se marrer,pas pour se prendre la tete pour une phrase qui vous vise pas personellement.

    Le calcule surtout pas ce mec.
    bennj posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:03 AM
    Sinon pour moi ca sera au minimum :
    - Luigi's Mansion 3
    - Astral Chain
    - Fire Emblem Three Houses
    - Zelda Link's Awakening

    ravyxxs Mec c'est toi qui a pété une pile tout seul dans ton coin moi je n'ai fais que répondre à ton troll à deux balles. Je cherche encore l'intérêt de ton com. L'humour c'est pas ton fort, si humour il y a. Et me dire à moi vieux crouton aigris alors que t'es un mec de 32 ans qui parle comme un gosse de 15 ans ca me fait doucement rire. Sérieux balaie devant ta porte. Bisous
    kevisiano posted the 06/12/2019 at 10:13 AM
    ravyxxs vaut mieux que je l'achète mais je suis pas encore prêt !
