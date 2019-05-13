« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
254
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
106
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2605
visites since opening : 3213962
nicolasgourry > blog
Ghostbusters : The Video Game Remaster en approche ?

Le jeu était sortie en 2009 sur PC/PS3/X360/PS2/Wii/DS/PSP

D'après le comité de classification des jeux numériques de Taiwan, il serait édité ce coup si par Mad Dog Games.
http://www.gamerating.org.tw/search_product.php?id=79a5f1b63234a7ebe1dc171a7119b2c4
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/13/2019 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    dokou posted the 05/13/2019 at 05:02 PM
    un excellent jeu
    gemini posted the 05/13/2019 at 05:06 PM
    Il était bien sympa celui-ci. Avec le casting original.
    birmou posted the 05/13/2019 at 05:14 PM
    Le véritable Ghostbuster 3
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre