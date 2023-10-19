profile
Orbitals : trailer et infos
JV







https://www.gematsu.com/2025/12/retro-anime-style-co-op-adventure-game-orbitals-announced-for-switch-2
https://www.orbitalsgame.com/
    posted the 02/05/2026 at 02:22 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    aozora78 posted the 02/05/2026 at 02:23 PM
    Ce jeu est magnifique et à l'air d'un formidable jeu d'aventure coop !
    Bien plus attirant que les jeux type Split Fiction et It Takes Two...
    gat posted the 02/05/2026 at 02:23 PM
    La DA est folle.
    mrvince posted the 02/05/2026 at 02:31 PM
    C'es très beau. Dommage que ce soit un jeu coop...
    drybowser posted the 02/05/2026 at 02:44 PM
    Très sympa la DA belle exclu switch 2 ça fait plaisir j'espère qu'on pourra y jouer en solo quand même
    kisukesan posted the 02/05/2026 at 02:45 PM
    Ce sera un gros day one probablement
