A Plague Tale : Requiem
1
Likers
name : A Plague Tale : Requiem
platform : Playstation 5
editor : N.C
developer : Asobo Studio
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
SONY Waypoint
185
Likes
Likers
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 12/27/2023
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 2036
visites since opening : 6703534
subscribers : 223
bloggers : 4
PS+ Essential : les jeux de Janvier
PS Plus


Les jeux mensuels PlayStation Plus du mois de janvier sont :

- A Plague Tale : Requiem
- Evil West
- Nobody Saves the World
- Warframe: Syrinx Collection – pack exclusif PlayStation Plus
Twitter PlayStation - https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1740047563577758189?t=6sJu41O56YG2-uutsmtwaw&s=19
    tags : ps4 ps+ ps5
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    minbox, yobloom, gadjuom93
    posted the 12/27/2023 at 04:35 PM by jenicris
    comments (6)
    xynot posted the 12/27/2023 at 04:40 PM
    Bah voilà, LÀ on parle
    minbox posted the 12/27/2023 at 05:31 PM
    L’année commence bien avec Sony
    hatefield posted the 12/27/2023 at 06:06 PM
    Cool, en espérant que ce soit pas juste une exception pour ce mois-ci.
    neku posted the 12/27/2023 at 06:06 PM
    A Plague tale requiem déjà fait avec le game passe...
    mishinho posted the 12/27/2023 at 06:32 PM
    Plague tale et evil west cool
    evojink posted the 12/27/2023 at 06:55 PM
    Top ce mois ci, 3 jeux que je surveillait.
