PS+ Essential : les jeux de Janvier
PS Plus
Les jeux mensuels PlayStation Plus du mois de janvier sont :
- A Plague Tale : Requiem
- Evil West
- Nobody Saves the World
- Warframe: Syrinx Collection – pack exclusif PlayStation Plus
Twitter PlayStation
-
https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1740047563577758189?t=6sJu41O56YG2-uutsmtwaw&s=19
tags :
ps4
ps+
ps5
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
yobloom
,
gadjuom93
posted the 12/27/2023 at 04:35 PM by
jenicris
comments (
6
)
xynot
posted
the 12/27/2023 at 04:40 PM
Bah voilà, LÀ on parle
minbox
posted
the 12/27/2023 at 05:31 PM
L’année commence bien avec Sony
hatefield
posted
the 12/27/2023 at 06:06 PM
Cool, en espérant que ce soit pas juste une exception pour ce mois-ci.
neku
posted
the 12/27/2023 at 06:06 PM
A Plague tale requiem déjà fait avec le game passe...
mishinho
posted
the 12/27/2023 at 06:32 PM
Plague tale et evil west cool
evojink
posted
the 12/27/2023 at 06:55 PM
Top ce mois ci, 3 jeux que je surveillait.
