name : God of War Ragnarok
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
181
Likes
Likers
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 10/20/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1892
visites since opening : 5775092
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
God of War Ragnarok : nouvelles images
Playstation 5
Raf Grassetti, Character Art Lead de God of War Ragnarok vient de dévoiler quelques images du jeu sur son Twitter :











Twitter Raf Grassetti - https://twitter.com/rafagrassetti/status/1583197660160221184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1583197660160221184%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=
    tags : santa monica ps4 ragnarok ps5
    kali, sora78, draer, walterwhite, yanssou, tolgafury
    posted the 10/20/2022 at 09:49 PM by jenicris
    comments (5)
    yanssou posted the 10/20/2022 at 09:50 PM
    Trop hâte
    fretide posted the 10/20/2022 at 09:50 PM
    tolgafury posted the 10/20/2022 at 09:55 PM
    Vraiment très hâte.
    bigb0ss posted the 10/20/2022 at 09:56 PM
    Vivement
    walterwhite posted the 10/20/2022 at 10:11 PM
    Maman du lait
