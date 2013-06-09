SONY Waypoint
Sony Interactive Entertainment
145
Likers
name : Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
group information
SONY Waypoint
180
Likes
Likers
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 05/23/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1843
visites since opening : 5464663
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
Nouveau PS Plus: catalogue de lancement dévoilé
PS Plus
Ca sera le catalogue coréen. A noter que le catalogue pourra varier selon les pays.

Et pour les ajouts:

PS+ Essentiel : Le premier mardi de chaque mois (comme maintenant).

PS+ Extra & Premium/Deluxe : Nouveaux jeux supplémentaires "dans les plans Extra/Premium" au milieu du mois ; le nombre de jeux varie selon le mois.

Mais également Ubisoft+ Classics fera partie de PS Plus Extra / Premium sans coût supplémentaire




11-11 Memories Retold
ABZU
ALIENATION
Ashen
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4)
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5)
Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Bloodborne
Bomber Crew
Bound
Call of Cthulhu
Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders III
Days Gone
Death end re;Quest2
DEATH STRANDING
DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
Deliver Us the Moon
DEMON'S SOULS
Desperados III
Destruction Allstars
Detroit: Become Human
Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
Eagle Flight
Elex
Embr (PS4)
Enter the Gungeon
Entwined
Everybody's Golf
Fade to Silence
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
Far Cry 4
FIA European Truck Racing Championship
Fighting EX LAYER - Standard Version
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
For Honor
For the King
Foreclosed (PS4)
Foreclosed (PS5)
Gabbuchi
Get Even
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4)
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS5)
Ghostrunner (PS4)
Ghostrunner (PS5)
GOD OF WAR
Gravity Rush 2 (SIEJ: Gravity Daze 2)
Greedfall (PS4)
Greedfall (PS5)
GRIP: Combat Racing
GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
Hello Neighbor
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
Hue
Human Fall Flat (PS4)
Human Fall Flat (PS5)
I am Dead (PS4)
I am Dead (PS5)
inFAMOUS Second Son
Injustice 2
Journey to the Savage Planet
KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
KNACK
Last Stop (PS4)
Last Stop (PS5)
Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
Left Alive (SIEJ/SIEAsia release)
Legendary Fishing
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LittleBigPlanet 3
Mafia III: Definitive Edition
Magicka 2
Maneater (PS4)
Maneater (PS5)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
MATTERFALL
MediEvil
Megadimension Neptunia VII
Mighty No. 9
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
Moving Out
MXGP 2021 (PS4)
MXGP 2021 (PS5)
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
NBA 2K22 (PS4)
NBA 2K22 (PS5)
Observation
Observer: System Redux (PS5)
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
Outer Wilds
Overcooked! 2
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
PGA Tour 2K21
Project CARS 2
Red Dead Redemption 2
Relicta
RESOGUN
RETURNAL
Risk Urban Assault
Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
Shadow of the Beast
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadow Warrior 3
South Park: The Fractured but Whole
Space Crew: Legendary Edition
Space Junkies
Star Ocean First Departure R
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Steep
Tearaway Unfolded
The Artful Escape (PS4)
The Artful Escape (PS5)
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Crew
The Crew 2
THE LAST GUARDIAN
The Messenger
The MISSING: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
This is the Police
This is the Police 2
This War of Mine: The Little Ones
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
TowerFall Ascension
Trackmania Turbo
Transference
Trials of the Blood Dragon
Trials Rising
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Until Dawn
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
Windbound
World of Final Fantasy
Wreckfest (PS4)
Wreckfest (PS5)
XCOM 2
Zombie Army 4: Dead War




Horizon Forbidden West
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
Cyberpunk 2077
WWE 2K22
UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Hot Wheels Unleashed
LEGO® City Undercover
biomutant
Farming Simulator 22
MotoGP™22
The Cruel King and the Great Hero
ELEX 2




Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
BEYOND: Two Souls
BioShock 2 Remastered
Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
BioShock Remastered
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Darksiders Warmastered Edition
Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
Disney PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)
Disney PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)
Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
Gravity Rush Remastered
Heavy Rain
Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)
Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)
IQ: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)
IQ: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS5)
Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
Jak II
Jak 3
Jak X: Combat Racing
Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
LocoRoco Remastered
LocoRoco 2 Remastered
Mafia II: Definitive Edition
Mafia: DefiNitive Edition
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro: Last Light Redux
Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS5)
PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
Rainbow Moon
Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)
Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)
Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)
Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)
The Last of Us Remastered
The Last of Us: Left Behind
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection*
Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)
Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)
WipEout: Omega Collection
Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)
Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)
Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)
Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)




Bloodborne
Days Gone
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Monster Hunter: World
Infamous Second Son
Ratchet and Clank
The Last Guardian
The Last of Us Remastered
Until Dawn
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battlefield 1
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
PlayStation.com - https://www.playstation.com/ko-kr/ps-plus/games/
    tags : sony ps4 ps+ ps5
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    minbox
    posted the 05/23/2022 at 06:56 PM by jenicris
    comments (6)
    stardustx posted the 05/23/2022 at 07:03 PM
    ils sont ou les 340 jeux "classic" qu'ils avaient promis ? parce que même en répétant 2 fois les jeux comme ils font on en est loin



    PLAYSTATION PLUS PREMIUM**

    Avantages :
    Fournit tous les avantages des paliers Essential et Extra
    Propose environ 340* jeux supplémentaires, dont :
    des jeux PS3 disponibles via le streaming dans le cloud ;
    un catalogue de grands classiques, disponibles en streaming ou en téléchargement parmi les jeux PlayStation, PS2 et PSP.
    jenicris posted the 05/23/2022 at 07:04 PM
    stardustx c'est pas day one. Ca sera ajoutée au fil des mois.

    Idem pour les 400 jeux PS4/PS5
    stardustx posted the 05/23/2022 at 07:05 PM
    jenicris ok donc ils ont menti lors de l'annonce
    jenicris posted the 05/23/2022 at 07:06 PM
    stardustx ils ont jamais parlé de day one ou alors j'ai raté le truc.
    Et ils avaient bien précisé qu'il y aurait des nouveaux jeux au fil des mois.

    Mais ouais j'aurai aussi préféré les 740 jeux day one.
    stardustx posted the 05/23/2022 at 07:11 PM
    jenicris j'ai relu le premier communiqué d'annonce avec tous ces jolis chiffre, aucune mention nul part du fait que les jeux seraient ajoutés au fil des mois
    minbox posted the 05/23/2022 at 07:13 PM
    La crème de la crème
