PS Plus
Ca sera le catalogue coréen. A noter que le catalogue pourra varier selon les pays.
Et pour les ajouts:
PS+ Essentiel : Le premier mardi de chaque mois (comme maintenant).
PS+ Extra & Premium/Deluxe : Nouveaux jeux supplémentaires "dans les plans Extra/Premium" au milieu du mois ; le nombre de jeux varie selon le mois.
Mais également Ubisoft+ Classics fera partie de PS Plus Extra / Premium sans coût supplémentaire
11-11 Memories Retold
ABZU
ALIENATION
Ashen
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4)
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5)
Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Bloodborne
Bomber Crew
Bound
Call of Cthulhu
Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders III
Days Gone
Death end re;Quest2
DEATH STRANDING
DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
Deliver Us the Moon
DEMON'S SOULS
Desperados III
Destruction Allstars
Detroit: Become Human
Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
Eagle Flight
Elex
Embr (PS4)
Enter the Gungeon
Entwined
Everybody's Golf
Fade to Silence
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
Far Cry 4
FIA European Truck Racing Championship
Fighting EX LAYER - Standard Version
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
For Honor
For the King
Foreclosed (PS4)
Foreclosed (PS5)
Gabbuchi
Get Even
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4)
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS5)
Ghostrunner (PS4)
Ghostrunner (PS5)
GOD OF WAR
Gravity Rush 2 (SIEJ: Gravity Daze 2)
Greedfall (PS4)
Greedfall (PS5)
GRIP: Combat Racing
GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
Hello Neighbor
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
Hue
Human Fall Flat (PS4)
Human Fall Flat (PS5)
I am Dead (PS4)
I am Dead (PS5)
inFAMOUS Second Son
Injustice 2
Journey to the Savage Planet
KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
KNACK
Last Stop (PS4)
Last Stop (PS5)
Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
Left Alive (SIEJ/SIEAsia release)
Legendary Fishing
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LittleBigPlanet 3
Mafia III: Definitive Edition
Magicka 2
Maneater (PS4)
Maneater (PS5)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
MATTERFALL
MediEvil
Megadimension Neptunia VII
Mighty No. 9
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
Moving Out
MXGP 2021 (PS4)
MXGP 2021 (PS5)
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
NBA 2K22 (PS4)
NBA 2K22 (PS5)
Observation
Observer: System Redux (PS5)
Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
Outer Wilds
Overcooked! 2
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
PGA Tour 2K21
Project CARS 2
Red Dead Redemption 2
Relicta
RESOGUN
RETURNAL
Risk Urban Assault
Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
Shadow of the Beast
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadow Warrior 3
South Park: The Fractured but Whole
Space Crew: Legendary Edition
Space Junkies
Star Ocean First Departure R
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Steep
Tearaway Unfolded
The Artful Escape (PS4)
The Artful Escape (PS5)
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Crew
The Crew 2
THE LAST GUARDIAN
The Messenger
The MISSING: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
This is the Police
This is the Police 2
This War of Mine: The Little Ones
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
TowerFall Ascension
Trackmania Turbo
Transference
Trials of the Blood Dragon
Trials Rising
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Until Dawn
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
Windbound
World of Final Fantasy
Wreckfest (PS4)
Wreckfest (PS5)
XCOM 2
Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Horizon Forbidden West
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
Cyberpunk 2077
WWE 2K22
UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Hot Wheels Unleashed
LEGO® City Undercover
biomutant
Farming Simulator 22
MotoGP™22
The Cruel King and the Great Hero
ELEX 2
Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
BEYOND: Two Souls
BioShock 2 Remastered
Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
BioShock Remastered
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Darksiders Warmastered Edition
Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
Disney PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)
Disney PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)
Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
Gravity Rush Remastered
Heavy Rain
Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)
Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)
IQ: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)
IQ: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS5)
Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
Jak II
Jak 3
Jak X: Combat Racing
Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
LocoRoco Remastered
LocoRoco 2 Remastered
Mafia II: Definitive Edition
Mafia: DefiNitive Edition
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro: Last Light Redux
Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS5)
PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
Rainbow Moon
Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)
Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)
Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)
Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)
The Last of Us Remastered
The Last of Us: Left Behind
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection*
Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)
Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)
WipEout: Omega Collection
Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)
Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)
Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)
Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)
Bloodborne
Days Gone
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Monster Hunter: World
Infamous Second Son
Ratchet and Clank
The Last Guardian
The Last of Us Remastered
Until Dawn
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battlefield 1
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
posted the 05/23/2022 at 06:56 PM by jenicris
PLAYSTATION PLUS PREMIUM**
Avantages :
Fournit tous les avantages des paliers Essential et Extra
Propose environ 340* jeux supplémentaires, dont :
des jeux PS3 disponibles via le streaming dans le cloud ;
un catalogue de grands classiques, disponibles en streaming ou en téléchargement parmi les jeux PlayStation, PS2 et PSP.
Idem pour les 400 jeux PS4/PS5
Et ils avaient bien précisé qu'il y aurait des nouveaux jeux au fil des mois.
Mais ouais j'aurai aussi préféré les 740 jeux day one.