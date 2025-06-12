profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6011
visites since opening : 10189880
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[PC] Half-Life façon FPS des années "90"


un mod qui donne une approche "Doom-Like" comme dans les années 90.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOIr0hz5ldk&t
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    jeanouillz
    posted the 12/06/2025 at 12:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    jeanouillz posted the 12/06/2025 at 12:03 PM
    Maintenant que je vais avoir la Steam Deck pour Noël, va falloir que je me fasse la série Half-Life
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo