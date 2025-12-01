profile
Jeux Vidéo
[PC/PS5/XSX/NS2] Rushing Beat X / Date Japon



Il sortira en physique complet sur PS5 et NS2


Date de sortie : 19 Mars 2026

Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWW-akryUTA
    comments (2)
    jaysennnin posted the 11/12/2025 at 09:52 AM
    j'ai toujours trouvé les rushing beat / rival turf très très en dessous de la plupart des beatemup 16 bits comme streets of rage, final fight et les turtles
    kidicarus posted the 11/12/2025 at 09:58 AM
    Le nom français est bien rival turf ? Si c'est bien ça, la série s'améliore à chaque épisode si j'ai bonne mémoire de joueur.
    Donc, j'attends de voir le résultat.
