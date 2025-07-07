1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 65,853 / 1,365,072
2. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza – 13,736 / 140,198
3. [NSW] Patapon 1 + 2 Replay – 8,871 / NEW
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 6,944 / 6,373,204
5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,824 / 8,166,316
6. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 5,478 / 1,343,780
7. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,022 / 3,933,889
8. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 4,162 / 87,597
9. [NS2] Tamagotchi Plaza Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 4,095 / 36,695
10. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 3,583 / 144,758
Switch 2 – 71,885
Switch OLED – 6,166
Switch Lite – 4,828
PS5 – 4,260
Switch – 2,417
PS5 Pro – 2,064
PS5 Digital Edition – 938
Xbox Series S – 118
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 75
Xbox Series X – 54
PS4 – 30
13 411 Switch / 7 262 PS5 / 247 XSXIS
Switch 2 total : 1 602 711
tags :
posted the 07/17/2025 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
2.Bandai Namco
3.Bandai Namco
4.Nintendo
5.Nintendo
6.Nintendo
7.Microsoft
8.Sony
9.Bandai Namco
10.Level 5
vu comme ça on voit que Bandai Namco tire son épingle du jeu.
Mario Kart World premier mais on voit aussi que dans le retro le Mario Kart 8 DX veut toujours pas lâcher le volant.
La Switch 1 suit un destin inexorable mais trouve le moyen de rester de la PS5