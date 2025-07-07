profile
Famitsu sales (7/7/25 – 7/13/25) / Patapon 1+2 "R", tout timide
1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 65,853 / 1,365,072
2. [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza – 13,736 / 140,198
3. [NSW] Patapon 1 + 2 Replay – 8,871 / NEW
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 6,944 / 6,373,204
5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,824 / 8,166,316
6. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 5,478 / 1,343,780
7. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,022 / 3,933,889
8. [PS5] Death Stranding 2 – 4,162 / 87,597
9. [NS2] Tamagotchi Plaza Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 4,095 / 36,695
10. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 3,583 / 144,758

Switch 2 – 71,885
Switch OLED – 6,166
Switch Lite – 4,828
PS5 – 4,260
Switch – 2,417
PS5 Pro – 2,064
PS5 Digital Edition – 938
Xbox Series S – 118
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 75
Xbox Series X – 54
PS4 – 30

13 411 Switch / 7 262 PS5 / 247 XSXIS
Switch 2 total : 1 602 711
    posted the 07/17/2025 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    newtechnix posted the 07/17/2025 at 01:40 PM
    1.Nintendo
    2.Bandai Namco
    3.Bandai Namco
    4.Nintendo
    5.Nintendo
    6.Nintendo
    7.Microsoft
    8.Sony
    9.Bandai Namco
    10.Level 5

    vu comme ça on voit que Bandai Namco tire son épingle du jeu.

    Mario Kart World premier mais on voit aussi que dans le retro le Mario Kart 8 DX veut toujours pas lâcher le volant.

    La Switch 1 suit un destin inexorable mais trouve le moyen de rester de la PS5
