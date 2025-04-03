profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif > blog
Suikoden 2 adapté en anime
C'est lors de l'event Suikoden qu'on apprend que Suikoden 2 sera adapté en anime.
Voilà.

    tags :
    posted the 03/04/2025 at 12:31 AM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    draer posted the 03/04/2025 at 12:33 AM
    Suikoden 2 pour être précis.
    guiguif posted the 03/04/2025 at 12:36 AM
    draer j'ai up
