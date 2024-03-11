profile
all
La Chute TERRIBLE de PlayStation
Une vidéo que j'ai trouvé qui correspond bien à l'ambiance du site ces temps-ci.



Demat', PS5 pro et autre, vous voici servis (et moi je vais continuer ma partie de Dragon Age hein) !
    posted the 11/03/2024 at 05:58 AM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    suzukube posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:00 AM
    GTA 6 sur PS5 Pro va être le banger de 2025
    jenicris posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:15 AM
    Je me demande si un jour certains seront capable de se faire leur propre avis sans Youtubeur.
    jf17 posted the 11/03/2024 at 06:46 AM
    jenicris si sa ça s'appelle la génération des années 70/80
