Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 5245
visites since opening : 8397789
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleurs jeux Terrifiant / Gamekyo


Top 5 Gamekyo des Meilleurs jeux Terrifiant.


Pour le classement, j'ai fait par rapport aux nombres de points.

5 ) Project Zero / 5 Points

Resident Evil 7 VR / 5 Points

P.T. / 5 Points


4 ) Forbidden Siren / 6 Points

Outlast / 6 Points

Alien Isolation / 6 Points


3 ) Silent Hill 2 / 8 Points


2 ) Silent Hill / 9 Points


1) Dead Space / 10 Points


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable avec 4 Points :
Resident Evil 1 (Original)


Merci aux 21 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Meilleurs jeux terrifiant et leur point respectif
