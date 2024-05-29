profile
[Rappel] AG French Direct / 18H


Durée : 1H30
+ de 40 jeux français et francophones
15 annonces lors de cet événement (dont les nouveaux jeux de WanadevStudio et Bread Panda)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_1VY2zW6e7w
    posted the 05/29/2024 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    keiku posted the 05/29/2024 at 01:06 PM
    on va regarder ca, en espérant des surprises
    akinen posted the 05/29/2024 at 01:33 PM
    C’est de l’actu indé?
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/29/2024 at 01:36 PM
    akinen "Vous y retrouverez aussi bien des petits studios indépendants, des éditeurs à la renommée internationale que des vrais artisans qui travaillent seuls sur leurs jeux."
