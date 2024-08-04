1. [NSW] Utakata no Uchronia – 11,553 / NEW -c'est un Visual Novel-

2. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 11,247 / 5,792,910

3. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime – 10,736 / 135,168

4. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 8,881 / 1,822,526

5. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 7,962 / 1,314,142

6. [PS5] Rise of the Ronin – 6,985 / 103,850

7. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,848 / 3,496,869

8. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 5,729 / 4,276,628

9. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 5,342 / 7,740,635

10. [NSW] It Takes Two – 4,832 / 38,379



Switch OLED – 58,336

PS4 – 16,455

Switch Lite – 7,174

Switch – 5,763

PS5 Digital Edition – 4,486

Xbox Series X – 1,873

Xbox Series S – 743

PS4 – 41



71 273 Switch / 20 641 PS5 / 2 616 XSXIS