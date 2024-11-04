profile
[Switch] Umbraclaw et C.A.R.D.S. RPG : T.M.B / Demo dispo


Pour l'instant seul la démo sur Switch est disponible / PC-PS5-PS4-XSX-XOne-Switch / Date de sortie : 30 Mai 2024


La démo est disponible sur Steam et maintenant sur Switch (pas encore sur PS5/PS4) / Date de sortie : 29 Mai 2024


Source : eShop
    posted the 04/11/2024 at 05:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    burningcrimson posted the 04/11/2024 at 08:12 PM
    Nicolasgourry parfait ! Merci pour l'information !
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/12/2024 at 04:41 PM
    burningcrimson de rien
