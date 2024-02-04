profile
[Switch] Söldner-X Complete Collection / Trailer




La Söldner-X Complete Collection réunira les 2 jeux originaux, incluant tout le contenu antérieur et les mises à jour, dans cette collection en édition définitive.

Date de sortie : Q4/2024




Site Officiel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4jFrZyR1IRQ
    hyoga57 posted the 04/02/2024 at 06:34 PM
    Qu’ils balancent le premier opus sur PS4 dans la foulée !
