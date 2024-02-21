accueil
profile
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
deathegg
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
7
visites since opening :
14301
deathegg
> blog
[Officiel] Hi-Fi Rush sort le 18 mars sur PS5
https://www.gematsu.com/2024/02/hi-fi-rush-coming-to-ps5-on-march-18
Bon ben voila, c'est devenu un bon jeu maintenant (je plaisante, c'était déjà un excellent jeu
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
squall06
,
idd
posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:14 PM by
deathegg
comments (
23
)
rebellion
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:15 PM
https://streamable.com/oifayc
Le trailer
beppop
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:16 PM
Donc les leak étaient vrais
davidsexking
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:16 PM
Vivement Starfield histoire de confirmer Indiana Jones et tout le reste des jeux de Bethesda
gasmok2
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:18 PM
Un excellent jeu
netero
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:19 PM
Pas mon style de jeu.
Et puis j'ai un pc
ouroboros4
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:20 PM
davidsexking
Starfield je suis sûr qu'il débarquera avant la fin de l'année comme la rumeur le disait
ducknsexe
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:23 PM
Le Goty pour les pro S
forte
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:34 PM
Boite ou pas boite ?
117
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:35 PM
Hi-fi R PS5 en Shadow annonce, c’est quoi le prob avec le marketing de ce jeu ?
akinen
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:37 PM
J’ai bien fais de rien regarder à part le 1er stage
khawaz
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:37 PM
Je viens de voir le trailer en espagnol sur le site de Gematsu. Pour le moment, aucune information sur une sortir en physique
guiguif
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:38 PM
Plus qu'a prier pour une version boite
forte
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:39 PM
guiguif
Je suis pas inquiet, Limited Run est forcément sur le coup
tripy73
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:40 PM
guiguif
: c'est clair que ce serait le top, mais avec MS je crois que c'est un peu mort, sauf si une boîte comme Limited Run s'en occupe.
idd
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:51 PM
forte
guiguif
tripy73
pareil, j'espère une version boite ^^
guiguif
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:51 PM
forte
tripy73
ou ptete IAM8bits qui avait edité les versions physique d'Ori sur Switch, mais aussi Cuphead
e3ologue
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:55 PM
Deg pas de version switch
deathegg
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:56 PM
Note : ca valait bien la peine de la part de Spencer de pas mentionner le titre des jeux si c'est pour les balancer une semaine après.....
ca fait vraiment sale gosse qui doit donner ces jouets à contrecœur....
jenicris
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:59 PM
Je vais enfin pouvoir le faire en natif
forte
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 04:59 PM
e3ologue
T'inquiètes il sera sur Switch 2. Julien Chieze ou EMB doivent avoir l'info, faut leur demander confirmation. Ils avaient bien raison pour Abandonned de Kojima et pour les portages de Wind Waker et de Twilight Princess sur Switch. Des gars sûrs.
fan2jeux
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 05:02 PM
Celui là pourrait m'intéresser.
Il faudra qu'il s'intercale entre ff7Rebirth et elden ring. Mon année 2024 est deja faite
e3ologue
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 05:05 PM
forte
mais je m'en fiche d'eux, moi je veux le jeu
Après les leaks de la maj de la version Xbox semblaient quand même évoquer la switch. On verra, mais ça sent pas bon
tripy73
posted
the 02/21/2024 at 05:06 PM
idd
:
guiguif
: oui voilà, l'une des sociétés qui publient les jeux en version physique, même si triste de devoir attendre après eux pour l'avoir
