[Officiel] Hi-Fi Rush sort le 18 mars sur PS5



https://www.gematsu.com/2024/02/hi-fi-rush-coming-to-ps5-on-march-18

Bon ben voila, c'est devenu un bon jeu maintenant (je plaisante, c'était déjà un excellent jeu
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    squall06, idd
    posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:14 PM by deathegg
    comments (23)
    rebellion posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:15 PM
    https://streamable.com/oifayc

    Le trailer
    beppop posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:16 PM
    Donc les leak étaient vrais
    davidsexking posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:16 PM
    Vivement Starfield histoire de confirmer Indiana Jones et tout le reste des jeux de Bethesda
    gasmok2 posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:18 PM
    Un excellent jeu
    netero posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:19 PM
    Pas mon style de jeu.

    Et puis j'ai un pc
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:20 PM
    davidsexking Starfield je suis sûr qu'il débarquera avant la fin de l'année comme la rumeur le disait
    ducknsexe posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:23 PM
    Le Goty pour les pro S
    forte posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:34 PM
    Boite ou pas boite ?
    117 posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:35 PM
    Hi-fi R PS5 en Shadow annonce, c’est quoi le prob avec le marketing de ce jeu ?
    akinen posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:37 PM
    J’ai bien fais de rien regarder à part le 1er stage
    khawaz posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:37 PM
    Je viens de voir le trailer en espagnol sur le site de Gematsu. Pour le moment, aucune information sur une sortir en physique
    guiguif posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:38 PM
    Plus qu'a prier pour une version boite
    forte posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:39 PM
    guiguif Je suis pas inquiet, Limited Run est forcément sur le coup
    tripy73 posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:40 PM
    guiguif : c'est clair que ce serait le top, mais avec MS je crois que c'est un peu mort, sauf si une boîte comme Limited Run s'en occupe.
    idd posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:51 PM
    forte guiguif tripy73 pareil, j'espère une version boite ^^
    guiguif posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:51 PM
    forte tripy73 ou ptete IAM8bits qui avait edité les versions physique d'Ori sur Switch, mais aussi Cuphead
    e3ologue posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:55 PM
    Deg pas de version switch
    deathegg posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:56 PM
    Note : ca valait bien la peine de la part de Spencer de pas mentionner le titre des jeux si c'est pour les balancer une semaine après.....

    ca fait vraiment sale gosse qui doit donner ces jouets à contrecœur....
    jenicris posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:59 PM
    Je vais enfin pouvoir le faire en natif
    forte posted the 02/21/2024 at 04:59 PM
    e3ologue T'inquiètes il sera sur Switch 2. Julien Chieze ou EMB doivent avoir l'info, faut leur demander confirmation. Ils avaient bien raison pour Abandonned de Kojima et pour les portages de Wind Waker et de Twilight Princess sur Switch. Des gars sûrs.
    fan2jeux posted the 02/21/2024 at 05:02 PM
    Celui là pourrait m'intéresser.

    Il faudra qu'il s'intercale entre ff7Rebirth et elden ring. Mon année 2024 est deja faite
    e3ologue posted the 02/21/2024 at 05:05 PM
    forte mais je m'en fiche d'eux, moi je veux le jeu

    Après les leaks de la maj de la version Xbox semblaient quand même évoquer la switch. On verra, mais ça sent pas bon
    tripy73 posted the 02/21/2024 at 05:06 PM
    idd :
    guiguif : oui voilà, l'une des sociétés qui publient les jeux en version physique, même si triste de devoir attendre après eux pour l'avoir
