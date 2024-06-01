Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
all
Hunter X Hunter - Nen X Impact se dévoile
Mangas/Animés
Le prochain jeu de combat Hunter X Hunter : Nen X Impact nous offre un petit teaser.


    posted the 01/06/2024 at 09:32 AM by axlenz
    comments (9)
    axlenz posted the 01/06/2024 at 09:33 AM
    J'espère vraiment que le gameplay sera bon de fou car visuellement...
    mrponey posted the 01/06/2024 at 09:59 AM
    On est sur la même vibe de merde que le jeu Jujutsu Kaisen
    oloman334 posted the 01/06/2024 at 10:01 AM
    C’est un jeu mobile ?
    thelastone posted the 01/06/2024 at 10:08 AM
    3v3 donc , visuellement c'est moche mais je me souviens que mvc3 n'était pas extraordinaire non plus d'un point de vu medelisation on verra bien
    raioh posted the 01/06/2024 at 10:32 AM
    Pas mal pour un jeu GameCube.
    shido posted the 01/06/2024 at 10:32 AM
    un énième jeu en arène , j'ai hâte ....
    guiguif posted the 01/06/2024 at 10:42 AM
    ah.
    volran posted the 01/06/2024 at 10:42 AM
    À priori on est sur un jeu 3vs3 façon marvel vs capcom
    alnohb posted the 01/06/2024 at 11:34 AM
    Si c'est comme Dragon Ball fighterz qui est une tuerie à voir.
