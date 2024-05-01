profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
masharu
21
Likes
Likers
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 640
visites since opening : 1239561
masharu > blog
Europe - Les jeux les plus joués sur Nintendo Switch en 2023
Nintendo a partagé la liste des jeux les plus joués sur Nintendo Switch en Europe en 2023. L'ordre des jeux listé est au hasard.


Fortnite


The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom


Minecraft


Mario Kart 8 Deluxe


Animal Crossing: New Horizons


Super Mario Bros. Wonder


Pokemon Ecarlate/ Pokemon Violet


Rocket League


Fall Guys


Super Mario Odyssey


Super Smash Bros. Ultimate


Hogwarts Legacy


EA Sports FC 24


New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe


Pokemon UNITE


Nintendo Switch Sports


Splatoon 3


Mario Party Superstars


Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury


Disney Dreamlight Valley
Nintendo Everything - https://nintendoeverything.com/nintendo-list-shares-some-of-the-most-played-switch-games-in-europe-in-2023/
    tags : nintendo switch
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/05/2024 at 04:58 PM by masharu
    comments (4)
    kevisiano posted the 01/05/2024 at 05:13 PM
    Elle vous fait bander cette liste ?
    keiku posted the 01/05/2024 at 05:53 PM
    trop de jeux service comme toujours...
    tripy73 posted the 01/05/2024 at 05:57 PM
    A ouais il y a quand même Hogwarts Legacy dans le lot, sachant qu'il est sortie mi novembre, il a vraiment du cartonner pour être dans le top des jeux les plus jouer en Europe

    kevisiano : les goûts et les couleurs
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo