jenicris > blog
De nouvelles infos sur FF7 Rebirth révélé (très ?) bientôt selon Nomura
Confirmé par Nomura:

https://twitter.com/finalfantasyvii/status/1666792189752659970?t - https://twitter.com/finalfantasyvii/status/1666792189752659970?t
    posted the 06/08/2023 at 01:05 PM by jenicris
    comments (7)
    denton posted the 06/08/2023 at 01:06 PM
    Logique ff16 arrive passé ça focus sur rebirth
    kinectical posted the 06/08/2023 at 01:14 PM
    Je ne sais si ça été poster mais les tweet précédent donne de petite infos aussi
    draer posted the 06/08/2023 at 01:19 PM
    C'est pas le 7ème tweet question/réponse de ce style ? J'ai vu certains théoriser que c'est peut-être un compte-à-rebours avant un nouveau trailer ce soir. La réponse de Nomura va dans ce sens.
    jenicris posted the 06/08/2023 at 01:22 PM
    draer en effet c'est bien ça.
    Peu être au SGF du coup ce soir.
    xynot posted the 06/08/2023 at 01:38 PM
    Un trailer ce soir éclipserait peut-être FF 16 non ?
    serve posted the 06/08/2023 at 01:38 PM
    xynot

    Ça sera après la sortie de FF16.
    jowy14 posted the 06/08/2023 at 01:44 PM
    Ouais bientôt…
    Le genre de bientôt qui veut dire dans 3 mois voir 6, on connaît
