The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
name : The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
suzukube
suzukube
suzukube > blog
all
Même Sheshounet admet que Zelda TOKT est un chef d'oeuvre


Ca fait plaisir de voir Sheshounet s'amuser sur un jeu beau, grand et innovant sur sa Nintendo Switch ! Une vidéo sponsorisée par Revolut très agréable à regarder, pour un jeu exceptionnel.
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 06/02/2023 at 08:07 PM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/02/2023 at 08:20 PM
    Bof non.
    victornewman posted the 06/02/2023 at 08:34 PM
    suzukube et ses références
