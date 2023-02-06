accueil
Gamer since 1984
.
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo
Nintendo
action-aventure
suzukube
Même Sheshounet admet que Zelda TOKT est un chef d'oeuvre
Ca fait plaisir de voir Sheshounet s'amuser sur un jeu beau, grand et innovant sur sa Nintendo Switch ! Une vidéo sponsorisée par Revolut très agréable à regarder, pour un jeu exceptionnel.
posted the 06/02/2023 at 08:07 PM by suzukube
suzukube
comments (
2
)
ouroboros4
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 08:20 PM
Bof non.
victornewman
posted
the 06/02/2023 at 08:34 PM
suzukube
et ses références
