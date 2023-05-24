accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
blog
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4792
4792
visites since opening :
7223502
7223502
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
[Switch] Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! / Fights in Tight Spaces / Démo
Les deux démos sont disponible
Le jeu est disponible uniquement sur Switch /
OpenCritic 78%
A savoir : Un abonnement au service Nintendo Switch Online est nécessaire pour jouer à la démo.
(Le jeu est sortie pour l'instant uniquement sur PC/Microsoft)
Date de sortie : 25 Mai 2023 /
OpenCritic 81%
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kisukesan
posted the 05/24/2023 at 08:55 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
battossai
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 11:06 AM
Annoncé exclu switch ou bien c'est juste temporaire??
J'ai regardé quelques news mais pas vu l'info.
Sinon font chier Nintendo du coup je ne peux pas tester la démo j'ai pas d'abonnement :/
J'aimerais bien savoir s'il arrive au niveau de Bust à Move 4 sur Dream
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/24/2023 at 11:07 AM
battossai
pour l'instant aucune info sur le fait qu'il sort sur un autre support, mais comme c'est pas un jeu édité par Nintendo, il peut par la suite sortir ailleurs, mais ça reste une hypothèse pas un fait.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
