profile
Jeux Vidéo
274
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
128
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4792
visites since opening : 7223502
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[Switch] Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! / Fights in Tight Spaces / Démo
Les deux démos sont disponible


Le jeu est disponible uniquement sur Switch / OpenCritic 78%
A savoir : Un abonnement au service Nintendo Switch Online est nécessaire pour jouer à la démo.


(Le jeu est sortie pour l'instant uniquement sur PC/Microsoft)
Date de sortie : 25 Mai 2023 / OpenCritic 81%
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kisukesan
    posted the 05/24/2023 at 08:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    battossai posted the 05/24/2023 at 11:06 AM
    Annoncé exclu switch ou bien c'est juste temporaire??

    J'ai regardé quelques news mais pas vu l'info.

    Sinon font chier Nintendo du coup je ne peux pas tester la démo j'ai pas d'abonnement :/

    J'aimerais bien savoir s'il arrive au niveau de Bust à Move 4 sur Dream
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/24/2023 at 11:07 AM
    battossai pour l'instant aucune info sur le fait qu'il sort sur un autre support, mais comme c'est pas un jeu édité par Nintendo, il peut par la suite sortir ailleurs, mais ça reste une hypothèse pas un fait.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo