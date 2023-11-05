profile
[Evenements] HumbleGames / Marvelous




En Mai, pas encore de date précise


Rappel il y a d'autres événements de prévu :
AG French Direct 17 Mai 2023 à 17 H
PlayStation Showcase fin Mai
    gameslover
    posted the 05/11/2023 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    lapala posted the 05/11/2023 at 01:33 PM
    Marvelous! j'attend rien de spécial mais je serai pas contre de belles surprises
    cliana posted the 05/11/2023 at 01:37 PM
    Je croyais à un Humble Bundle de trucs olé olé
