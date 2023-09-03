profile
[Rappel] LEVEL-5 Vision 2023 / Mario Film / Capcom Spotlight
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    tripy73, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 03/09/2023 at 12:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    tripy73 posted the 03/09/2023 at 12:05 AM
    Miam miam, merci pour le rappel
    bigsnake posted the 03/09/2023 at 01:12 AM
    Et la conf nacon ?
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 03/09/2023 at 01:21 AM
    + 8 circuits supplémentaires sur Mario Kart 8 DX sur Switch (vague 4)
    kidicarus posted the 03/09/2023 at 01:22 AM
    Level 5 depuis le ND, ça vaut coup d'œil avec Layton en tête.
    Puis le Mario ND pour voir si on aura une surprise avec un jeu sur le film ou bien un DLC basé sur le film pour le jeu Mario Odyssey.

    Bon pour Capcom on sait déjà tout, après on n'est pas à l'abri du RE switch tant annoncé par certains
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 03/09/2023 at 01:22 AM
    + arrivée de Metroid Fusion (GBA) sur Switch via le service NSO Online
